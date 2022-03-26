Intoxicated person arrested after assaulting Liberty Hotel staff, guest

Mar. 25—An intoxicated person was arrested Friday afternoon after assaulting a staff member and guest at Liberty Hotel, Cleburne police said.

Police responded about 1:30 p.m. to the hotel. Witnesses saw a man covered in blood outside the hotel. A passerby said that the man went after police, who then tazed the man.

Cleburne firefighters transported a victim, also covered in blood, to an area hospital. No details of his condition have been released.

More information to come.