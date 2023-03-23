'Intoxicated,' 'uncooperative' woman allegedly admits to attack

Mar. 22—Confronted by Kalispell Police officers, a woman allegedly admitted to attacking a man with a baseball bat at a motel in the city during the early morning hours of March 12.

Tabatha Amanda Worth, 39, of no fixed address, faces a felony assault with a weapon charge in Flathead County District Court following the incident inside a U.S. 93 motel. Her arraignment before Judge Heidi Ulbricht is scheduled for March 23.

Authorities responded to the motel about 1:03 a.m. following reports of a woman screaming, according to court documents. A bleeding man found standing outside one of the rooms told arriving officers that Worth attacked him with a bat, court documents said.

The man, who had suffered a head injury, pointed the baseball bat out to authorities.

Officers later spoke with an "extremely intoxicated and uncooperative" Worth, court documents said. She allegedly acknowledged assaulting the victim, according to court documents.

Worth was later released from custody on her own recognizance, but barred from drinking alcohol or entering a bar, tavern or casino.

If convicted of assault with a weapon, she faces up to 20 years in state prison and a fine of $50,000.

