‘Intoxicating substance’ used to make customer ‘helpless’ during SC massage, cops say

A South Carolina spa worker used an “intoxicating substance” to render a customer “helpless,” officials said.

Now, the massage therapist is accused of sexual battery, and officers believe more victims could be tied to the case at Forever Yung Day Spa, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

The therapist — whom officers identified as Dock Anoldis Pilgram — was arrested and charged with a sex crime. Police in a July 25 news release didn’t list attorney information for him.

In a statement, Forever Yung Day Spa said its providers are independent contractors, but they are checked to ensure they meet state standards.

“Forever Yung Day Spa takes pride in serving clients with excellent customer care,” owner Jessica Eason wrote in an email to McClatchy News. “Clients come to have a ‘resort close to home’ experience for rejuvenation. It has been unfortunate that these allegations have been presented in my place of business.”

The criminal case dates to July 14, when Spartanburg police were called to a reported sexual assault at the spa. During a scheduled massage session, Pilgram is accused of committing sexual battery and causing a person, “without consent, to become mentally incapable and (physically) helpless by administering an intoxicating substance,” according to officers.

“I am deeply saddened and concerned for the victim about these troubling allegations,” Eason wrote in the spa’s statement. “I pray for the families about this situation and I hope they can get comfort during this time.”

On July 15, Pilgram was identified and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, police said. The 52-year-old Inman man was taken to the Spartanburg County jail.

An investigation continues, and police believe there could be more victims. People with information about the case are asked to call Spartanburg investigators at 864-596-2065 or 864-809-2273.

Police — who in an earlier arrest affidavit spelled the massage therapist’s last name as “Pilgrim” — didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for additional information on July 26.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

