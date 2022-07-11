Intoxication and court charges among weekend bookings

In this article:

Jul. 11—Court-related charges along with intoxication and drug charges appear multiple times on weekend bookings throughout the area. Menacing, resisting arrest and traffic violations make multiple jail listings. Rape and unlawful imprisonment also appear.

Boyd County Detention Center

—James B. Ramsey, 19, of Ashland, was booked Friday on first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot and receiving stolen property (firearm).

—Michael W. Eversole, 54, of Grayson, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.

—Ronald L. Herman, III, 46, of Lodi, Ohio, was booked Friday on first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

—Rodney D. Williams, 45, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on third-degree burglary.

—Joshua Mullens, 35, was booked Sunday on third-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication of a controlled substance.

—Trisha N. Turner, 38, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.

Big Sandy Regional

—Alexander F. Williams, 27, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on failure to appear.

—Robert E. Back, 54, of Clay City, was booked Friday on improper display of registration plates, no registration receipt, no registration plates and failure to wear seat belts.

—Crystal Mitchell, 41, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, menacing and public intoxication of a controlled substance.

—Robert E. Salyer, 41, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on four counts of non-payment of court costs, fees or fines and a single count of failure to appear.

—David I. Hatfield, 39, of Cedar Rapid, Iowa, was booked Saturday on public intoxication of a controlled substance, menacing and resisting arrest.

—Travis A. Gibson, 22, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.

—Eddie Howard, 31, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on contempt of court and a parole violation warrant.

—Leonard M. Tackett, 39, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on contempt of court.

Story continues

Carter County

—Jarrod Kelley, 38, of Grayson, was booked Friday on three probation violation charges and two counts of failure to appear.

—Dillon Jackson, 23, of Beckley, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.

—Eugene Williams, 45, of Detroit, Mich., was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.

—Terri Lawhorn, 28, of Oak Hill, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.

—Treyvon Pankey, 21, of Beckley, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.

Rowan County

—Amos Tolson, 34, of Mize, was booked Friday on third-degree terroristic threatening.

—Brent Arrington, 29, of Morehead, was booked Friday on third-degree rape.

—Brittany Caudill, 30, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication of a controlled substance.

—Jackie Willis, 49, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a parole violation.

—Jerry Watkins, 41, of Carlisle, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

—Danny R. Lawhorn, 49, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of marijuana, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, improper display or registration plate, no registration plates, no registration receipt and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.

—Zachary Manley, 23, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on operating on a suspended or revoked license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance.