Intoxication manslaughter; other cases in GC April indictments

Jerrie Whiteley, Herald Democrat
Grayson County grand jury room
Grayson County grand jury room

The Grayson County District Attorney's Office this week released a list of people recently indicted by grand jurors during the month of April.

The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Amanda Marie Walker, 29, of Collinsville — two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

James Edward Stewart, 65, of Denison — trafficking of a person, indecency with a child sexual contact, sexual assault of a child and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);

Tracy Alan Taylor, 51, of Denison — aggravated assault with deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury of family or household member and continuous violence against the family;

Nadia Hayde Sharber, 38, of Whitesboro — two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence;

Samuel Wayne Anderson, 30, of Whitewright — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault family or household member with previous convictions;

Amanda Bishop Parker, 44, of Sherman — five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Fernando Santos, 20, of Sherman — six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Delmar Joseph Price, 43, of Denison — assault family violence or household member, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and violation of a protective order two or more previous convictions;

Steven Lee Rawlins, 38, of Sherman — stalking and violating a bond or protective order two or more times in 12 months;

Dakota Willis, 28, of Whitewright — injury of a child, elderly or disabled person reckless serious bodily injury;

Ashley Lleane Cecil, 35, of Durant, Oklahoma — abandon of endanger a child intentional knowing or recklessly criminal neglect;

David Le Roy Baldwin, 56, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault family or household member impede breathing;

Kassidy Kiva-Michelle May, 21, of Sherman — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Brandi Nichol Browning, 36, of Stephenville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

William Bruce Tolleson, 59, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Bunnie Darlene Cloer, 56, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Raymond Joseph Smith, 33, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Brandon Darae Roberts, 32, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Kenneth Harlan Clem III, of Jacksonville —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Charles Cody Osborne, 38, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Roberto Tanguma, 42, of Dallas — theft of property;

Danielle Nickohl Moody, 29, of Denison — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Crystal Leigh Spaulding, 47, of Denison — DWI with child under 15;

Kaila Rashae Thompson, 31, of Anna — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Samuel David Beshirs Jr., 48, of Summer — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Kevin Ray Harwell, 37, of Denison — theft of property;

Herman Michael Ardoin Jr., 48, of Denison — fraudulent use of identification;

Kaleb Aaron Winner, 20, of Sherman — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft;

Cody Lee Eaton, 24, of Odessa — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Stephen Loyd McCain, 45, of Southmayd — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Cory Don Cook, 36, of Denison — DWI 3rd or more;

Deondre Lashawn Guess, 35, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Inez Adeline Frisbee, 44, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jerome Lynn Rutherford Jr., 24, of Idabel — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Rustin Arthur Sullivan, 41, of Plano — theft of material;

Carlton Dwight Bridenthal, 36, of Ladonia — theft property;

Christopher Michael Reeves, 31, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (alprazolam);

William Kelly Polston, 46, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper or fabricate evidence with intent to impair;

Nathan Robert Baze, 36, of Sherman — theft of property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Kimbal Fox Henderson, 58, of Denison — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Joshua Carl Todd, 39, of Garland — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Amberly Renal Salmon, 19, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Edward Lanoy Wheatley, 75, of Trenton — DWI 3rd or more;

Melissa Marie Ritchie, 39, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

