Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ITCI) Profit Outlook

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ITCI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The US$4.5b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$284m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$321m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Intra-Cellular Therapies' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 12 of the American Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Intra-Cellular Therapies is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$32m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 75% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Intra-Cellular Therapies given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that generally a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Intra-Cellular Therapies has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning pharma, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

