Is Intracom Holdings (ATH:INTRK) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Intracom Holdings S.A. (ATH:INTRK) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Intracom Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, Intracom Holdings had €209.1m of debt at December 2018, down from €243.5m a year prior. However, it also had €76.7m in cash, and so its net debt is €132.3m.

ATSE:INTRK Historical Debt, July 29th 2019 More

A Look At Intracom Holdings's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Intracom Holdings had liabilities of €396.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of €119.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €76.7m as well as receivables valued at €343.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €96.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of €88.5m, we think shareholders really should watch Intracom Holdings's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While we wouldn't blink an eye at Intracom Holdings's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.9, we think its super-low interest cover of 1.2 times is a bad sign. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. Investors should also be troubled by the fact that Intracom Holdings saw its EBIT drop by 12% over the last twelve months. If things keep going like that, handling the debt will about as easy as bundling an angry house cat into its travel box. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Intracom Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.