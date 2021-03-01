Intrepid Potash: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $711,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $48.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $39.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $27.2 million, or $2.09 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $159.8 million.

Intrepid Potash shares have climbed 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $30.56, a climb of 69% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPI

