Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Intrepid Potash's (NYSE:IPI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Intrepid Potash, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$106m ÷ (US$808m - US$49m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Intrepid Potash has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Chemicals industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Intrepid Potash's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Intrepid Potash here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Intrepid Potash has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 14% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Intrepid Potash is utilizing 57% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Bottom Line On Intrepid Potash's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Intrepid Potash's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Given the stock has declined 39% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Intrepid Potash does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Intrepid Potash that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

