An Intrinsic Calculation For AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft (VIE:AGR) Shows It’s 23.04% Undervalued

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft (VIE:AGR) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in December 2018 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

View our latest analysis for AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft

Is AGR fairly valued?

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €-16.89 €61.70 €84.60 €106.00 €114.00 Source Est @ -2.27% Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Present Value Discounted @ 8.17% €-15.62 €52.73 €66.83 €77.41 €76.96

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €258m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.9%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.2%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €114m × (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (8.2% – 0.9%) = €1.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €1.6b ÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)5 = €1.1b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €1.3b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of €21.15. Compared to the current share price of €16.28, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 23% discount to what it is available for right now.

WBAG:AGR Intrinsic Value Export December 25th 18 More

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For AGR, I’ve compiled three important aspects you should further examine: