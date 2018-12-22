Intrinsic Calculation For Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shows Investors Are Overpaying

Does the December share price for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. I will use the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not December 2018 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Align Technology by following the link below.
Crunching the numbers
I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.
5-year cash flow forecast
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|$477.81
|$649.26
|$766.12
|$896.36
|$1.04k
|Source
|Analyst x4
|Analyst x4
|Est @ 18%, capped from 21.84%
|Est @ 17%, capped from 21.84%
|Est @ 16%, capped from 21.84%
|Present Value Discounted @ 9.52%
|$436.28
|$541.30
|$583.22
|$623.06
|$659.93
Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$2.8b
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.9%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 9.5%.
Terminal Value (TV) = FCF2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$1.0b × (1 + 2.9%) ÷ (9.5% – 2.9%) = US$16b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$16b ÷ ( 1 + 9.5%)5 = US$10b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$13b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of $164.86. Compared to the current share price of $199.17, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.
The assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Align Technology as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 9.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.932. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For ALGN, I’ve compiled three key aspects you should look at:
