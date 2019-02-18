An Intrinsic Calculation For Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shows It’s 34.61% Undervalued

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

What’s the value?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $230.25 $275.32 $284.43 $293.84 $303.56 Source Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.31% Est @ 3.31% Est @ 3.31% Present Value Discounted @ 11.24% $206.98 $222.48 $206.61 $191.87 $178.18

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$1.0b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.7%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 11.2%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$304m × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (11.2% – 2.7%) = US$3.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$3.7b ÷ ( 1 + 11.2%)5 = US$2.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$3.2b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of $48.98. Compared to the current share price of $32.03, the stock is quite good value at a 35% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Altra Industrial Motion as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 11.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.171. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For AIMC, there are three key factors you should look at: