Intrinsic Calculation For Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) Shows Investors Are Overpaying

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The model

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $829.00 $818.88 $864.53 $853.30 $842.21 Source Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Est @ -1.3% Est @ -1.3% Present Value Discounted @ 10.13% $752.73 $675.12 $647.18 $580.00 $519.79

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$3.2b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.3%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 10.1%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$842m × (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (10.1% – 2.3%) = US$11b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$11b ÷ ( 1 + 10.1%)5 = US$6.8b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$10.0b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of A$12.1. Compared to the current share price of A$14.74, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued at the time of writing.

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Amcor as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 10.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.017. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

