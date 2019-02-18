Intrinsic Calculation For Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) Shows Investors Are Overpaying

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!
In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.
Check out our latest analysis for Amcor
The model
I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.
5-year cash flow estimate
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|$829.00
|$818.88
|$864.53
|$853.30
|$842.21
|Source
|Analyst x5
|Analyst x4
|Analyst x3
|Est @ -1.3%
|Est @ -1.3%
|Present Value Discounted @ 10.13%
|$752.73
|$675.12
|$647.18
|$580.00
|$519.79
Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$3.2b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.3%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 10.1%.
Terminal Value (TV) = FCF2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$842m × (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (10.1% – 2.3%) = US$11b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$11b ÷ ( 1 + 10.1%)5 = US$6.8b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$10.0b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of A$12.1. Compared to the current share price of A$14.74, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued at the time of writing.
Important assumptions
I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Amcor as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 10.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.017. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For AMC, I’ve compiled three pertinent aspects you should further research:
- Financial Health: Does AMC have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk.
- Future Earnings: How does AMC’s growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
- Other High Quality Alternatives: Are there other high quality stocks you could be holding instead of AMC? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow for every stock on the ASX every 6 hours. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.
We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.
If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. On rare occasion, data errors may occur. Thank you for reading.