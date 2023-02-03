An Intrinsic Calculation For Ancom Nylex Berhad (KLSE:ANCOMNY) Suggests It's 49% Undervalued

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Ancom Nylex Berhad (KLSE:ANCOMNY) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Ancom Nylex Berhad

Is Ancom Nylex Berhad Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)

RM85.1m

RM119.6m

RM154.3m

RM187.3m

RM217.4m

RM244.1m

RM267.8m

RM288.8m

RM307.8m

RM325.2m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 29.03%

Est @ 21.39%

Est @ 16.05%

Est @ 12.30%

Est @ 9.68%

Est @ 7.85%

Est @ 6.57%

Est @ 5.67%

Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 13%

RM75.6

RM94.5

RM108

RM117

RM121

RM120

RM117

RM112

RM107

RM100

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM1.1b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM325m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (13%– 3.6%) = RM3.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM3.8b÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= RM1.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM2.2b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM1.3, the company appears quite good value at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ancom Nylex Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.116. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Ancom Nylex Berhad

Strength

  • Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

  • Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

  • Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

  • Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

  • Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Ancom Nylex Berhad, we've put together three fundamental items you should further examine:

  1. Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ancom Nylex Berhad that you should be aware of.

  2. Future Earnings: How does ANCOMNY's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Malaysian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • TWL Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TWL) shareholders have endured a 62% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

    TWL Holdings Berhad ( KLSE:TWL ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 57% in the last...

  • Vinvest Capital Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:VINVEST) earnings trajectory could turn positive as the stock jumps 12% this past week

    Vinvest Capital Holdings Berhad ( KLSE:VINVEST ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up...

  • Yenher Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:YENHER) one-year earnings growth trails the shareholder returns

    If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But one can do better than...

  • Is AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited's (NZSE:AFT) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

    Most readers would already know that AFT Pharmaceuticals' (NZSE:AFT) stock increased by 1.6% over the past week. Given...

  • Argentina likely to see inflation tick up this year -analysts

    Analysts consulted by Argentina's central bank expect surging consumer prices to rise slightly this year, the bank said on Friday, which would mark a second straight year of near triple-digit inflation for South America's second-biggest economy. Consumer prices are seen rising by an annual rate of 97.6% in 2023, according to the analyst poll commissioned by the Argentine monetary authority (BCRA), compared to last year's rate of 94.8%. The bank's latest REM survey compares to a December forecast of a 98.4% inflation rate by the end of this year.

  • Investing in KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) five years ago would have delivered you a 21% gain

    Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the...

  • A Shockingly Strong Jobs Report

    Job creation soared in January as employers added 517,000 positions and the unemployment rate dropped to a 53-year low of 3.4%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. The report blew the doors off expectations, signaling that the post-pandemic labor market is still going strong despite the Federal Reserve’s effort to cool the economy. “Job growth was widespread, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and health care,” BLS said. An even bigger jobs b

  • Musk found not guilty of fraud over Tesla tweet

    Tesla boss Elon Musk is cleared of fraud charges over a tweet about taking the carmaker private.

  • Wyandotte County’s utility tax is double the national average. Residents aren’t happy

    The tax the Unified Government adds to every electricity and water bill is far higher than comparable utility company fees across the country. Commissioners said they didn’t know how that happened.

  • Tax Advice: What Steps Should You Take if You Didn’t Receive a W-2 or 1099?

    Tax season is here, and with Tax Day set for April 18, 2023, you might be starting to gather paperwork. By law, 1099 forms for independent contractors need to be mailed or distributed electronically...

  • Factbox-Biden State of the Union guests include Monterey Park hero, ex-Afghan diplomat

    U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday will feature a guest list that includes the man who disarmed a gunman who fatally shot 11 people in California, a former Afghan ambassador, and the family of Tyre Nichols, who was fatally beaten by Memphis police. Biden is expected to use the speech, which is delivered during a joint session of Congress, as an unofficial start to the 2024 presidential campaign season, laying out his policy priorities. * Brandon Tsay: Tsay was called a hero by authorities for disarming a gunman who shot dead 11 people during a celebration of the Lunar New Year in Monterey Park, California.

  • ‘Teflon’ Elon Wins Again as Jury Rejects Fraud Claim Over Tweets

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk proved once again that he’s difficult to beat in court.Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USUS Postpones Blinken China Visit in Uproar Over Alleged Spy BalloonAdani’s $108 Billion Crisis Shakes Investors’ Faith in IndiaMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysUS Weighs Calling Off Blinken Visit to China Over Suspected Spy BalloonOn Friday, a federal jury in San Francisco took just two h

  • Elon Musk cleared of wrongdoing over Tesla financing tweets from 2018

    A California jury has cleared Elon Musk of wrongdoing over 2018 tweets in which he declared that he had the financing to take electric vehicle maker Tesla private. The billionaire was found not liable by the jury in a San Francisco federal court in a class action securities fraud case brought by Tesla shareholders who alleged that his actions had cost them tens of millions of dollars. Mr Musk had told the jury that his 2018 tweet about taking Tesla private at $420 a share was “not a joke” and had nothing to do with marijuana.

  • Jobs report: 'Certainly a head scratcher,' Wall Street analysts react

    Wall Street analysts share their takes on the latest jobs report.

  • J.P. Morgan Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    The year has started well for stock market investors, no doubt of that. The S&P 500 has jumped 9%, and the NASDAQ is up nearly 17%. While this doesn’t reverse last year’s losses, the gains, prompted by several releases of positive economic data, do indicate a shift to more positive investor sentiment. But there is always a voice of caution, and today it’s coming from JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic, who warns that the stock rally likely won’t last – and that it has only postponed, not ended,

  • Cathie Wood Names the 1 Stock She'd Buy Today If She HAD to Hold It For 10 Years

    When Cathie Wood speaks, people listen. The chief executive of Ark Investment Management has had a far-from-perfect record when it comes to her investment choices -- not to mention not exactly flattering feedback from CNBC's Jim Cramer. When asked what stock Wood would choose she won a million dollar lottery and was forced to choose a stock for ten years, Wood's pick was just as disruptive as her reputation.

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The stock market had a rough year in 2022, but the technology sector bore the brunt of the pessimism, with the Nasdaq-100 index falling by 33%. The semiconductor industry is a good example. The pandemic triggered chip shortages across the world in 2020 and 2021, which gave manufacturers pricing power and drove monumental growth.

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar In 2023 -- 1 Stock-Split Stock Wall Street Says to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The Nasdaq-100 index, which hosts 100 of the largest tech stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange, sank 33% in 2022, which has left many portfolios battered and bruised. See, the Nasdaq-100 almost never falls two years in a row. Since the Nasdaq-100 is already up 10% year to date in 2023, history might be set to repeat.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable...

  • Jeff Erdmann Says Focus on Dividend-Growing Stocks; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    This year has started with a ‘bang’ for stocks, a January rally that saw the S&P gain 6% and the NASDAQ jump 11%, a welcome change in mood from the volatile declines we saw in 2022. Even so, there is still a degree of caution. Last year’s headwinds are still with us, in the form of stubbornly high inflation and interest rates at decadal highs. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in times like this that some expert advice might provide a clea