An Intrinsic Calculation For Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) Suggests It's 28% Undervalued

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Bigtincan Holdings fairly valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) -AU$5.9m AU$1.60m AU$5.33m AU$8.76m AU$12.8m AU$16.9m AU$20.9m AU$24.5m AU$27.6m AU$30.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 64.25% Est @ 45.67% Est @ 32.66% Est @ 23.56% Est @ 17.18% Est @ 12.72% Est @ 9.6% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8% -AU$5.4 AU$1.4 AU$4.1 AU$6.3 AU$8.4 AU$10.2 AU$11.6 AU$12.5 AU$13.0 AU$13.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$75m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$30m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ 8.8%– 2.3%) = AU$480m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$480m÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10= AU$207m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$282m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$0.7, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 28% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Bigtincan Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.084. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.