An Intrinsic Calculation For Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shows It’s 32.14% Undervalued

How far off is Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, I am going to take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through the calculation

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $-2.08 $-2.74 $-3.20 $3.42 $3.52 Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 2.92% Present Value Discounted @ 9.34% $-1.90 $-2.29 $-2.45 $2.39 $2.25

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= -US$2.0m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 9.3%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.5m × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (9.3% – 2.7%) = US$55m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$55m ÷ ( 1 + 9.3%)5 = US$35m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$33m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of $3.54. Compared to the current share price of $2.4, the stock is quite undervalued at a 32% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Biomerica as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 9.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.910. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.