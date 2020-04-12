An Intrinsic Calculation For Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Suggests It's 34% Undervalued

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Booking Holdings

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$2.90b US$4.80b US$6.03b US$6.59b US$6.99b US$7.33b US$7.62b US$7.86b US$8.08b US$8.28b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 6.16% Est @ 4.83% Est @ 3.91% Est @ 3.26% Est @ 2.8% Est @ 2.48% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% US$2.7k US$4.0k US$4.7k US$4.7k US$4.5k US$4.4k US$4.2k US$3.9k US$3.7k US$3.5k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$40b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.7%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$8.3b× (1 + 1.7%) ÷ 9.0%– 1.7%) = US$115b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$115b÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= US$49b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$89b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$1.4k, the company appears quite good value at a 34% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

NasdaqGS:BKNG Intrinsic value April 12th 2020 More

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Booking Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.342. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.