An Intrinsic Calculation For Bumitama Agri Ltd. (SGX:P8Z) Suggests It's 50% Undervalued

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Bumitama Agri fair value estimate is S$1.22

Bumitama Agri is estimated to be 50% undervalued based on current share price of S$0.61

The Rp0.77 analyst price target for P8Z is 37% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Bumitama Agri Ltd. (SGX:P8Z) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Bumitama Agri Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (IDR, Millions) Rp3.15t Rp1.85t Rp2.00t Rp1.92t Rp1.88t Rp1.87t Rp1.86t Rp1.87t Rp1.89t Rp1.92t Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -3.92% Est @ -2.16% Est @ -0.94% Est @ -0.08% Est @ 0.53% Est @ 0.95% Est @ 1.24% Present Value (IDR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.3% Rp2.88m Rp1.55m Rp1.53m Rp1.35m Rp1.21m Rp1.09m Rp999.5k Rp919.1k Rp848.8k Rp786.1k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = Rp13t

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = Rp1.9t× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (9.3%– 1.9%) = Rp26t

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= Rp26t÷ ( 1 + 9.3%)10= Rp11t

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is Rp24t. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$0.6, the company appears quite good value at a 50% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Bumitama Agri as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Bumitama Agri

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for P8Z.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Bumitama Agri, we've compiled three essential items you should look at:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bumitama Agri (1 is concerning) you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does P8Z's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Singaporean stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

