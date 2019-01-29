An Intrinsic Calculation For Carnival plc (LON:CCL) Shows It’s 43.31% Undervalued

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Carnival plc (LON:CCL) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. I will be using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The method

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $-926.55 $3.16k $3.36k $5.42k $5.63k Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.92% Present Value Discounted @ 8.25% $-855.97 $2.70k $2.65k $3.95k $3.79k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$12b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.2%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.2%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$5.6b × (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (8.2% – 1.2%) = US$81b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$81b ÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)5 = US$55b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$67b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of £73.41. Relative to the current share price of £41.62, the stock is quite good value at a 43% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Carnival as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company.