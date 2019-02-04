An Intrinsic Calculation For China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (HKG:3818) Shows It’s 29.03% Undervalued

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

How far off is China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (HKG:3818) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, I am going to take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥547.60 CN¥554.34 CN¥561.17 CN¥568.08 CN¥575.08 Source Est @ 1.23% Est @ 1.23% Est @ 1.23% Est @ 1.23% Est @ 1.23% Present Value Discounted @ 8.4% CN¥505.16 CN¥471.75 CN¥440.55 CN¥411.42 CN¥384.21

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CN¥2.2b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥575m × (1 + 2%) ÷ (8.4% – 2%) = CN¥9.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = CN¥9.2b ÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)5 = CN¥6.1b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is CN¥8.3b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of HK$1.65. Relative to the current share price of HK$1.17, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 29% discount to what it is available for right now.

SEHK:3818 Intrinsic Value Export February 4th 19 More

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at China Dongxiang (Group) as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps: