An Intrinsic Calculation For China YuHua Education Corporation Limited (HKG:6169) Shows It’s 30.63% Undervalued

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Does the February share price for China YuHua Education Corporation Limited (HKG:6169) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. I will use the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

See our latest analysis for China YuHua Education

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥998.84 CN¥1.03k CN¥1.13k CN¥1.30k CN¥1.49k Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Est @ 14.65% Est @ 14.65% Present Value Discounted @ 11.45% CN¥896.23 CN¥832.29 CN¥817.79 CN¥841.27 CN¥865.43

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CN¥4.3b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 11.4%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥1.5b × (1 + 2%) ÷ (11.4% – 2%) = CN¥16b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = CN¥16b ÷ ( 1 + 11.4%)5 = CN¥9.3b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is CN¥14b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of HK$4.8. Relative to the current share price of HK$3.33, the stock is quite undervalued at a 31% discount to what it is available for right now.

SEHK:6169 Intrinsic Value Export February 17th 19 More

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at China YuHua Education as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 11.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.181. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For 6169, there are three essential factors you should further research: