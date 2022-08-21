An Intrinsic Calculation For Chorus Limited (NZSE:CNU) Suggests It's 44% Undervalued

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Chorus Limited (NZSE:CNU) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Chorus

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions)

NZ$137.0m

NZ$220.0m

NZ$159.0m

NZ$200.0m

NZ$230.0m

NZ$237.1m

NZ$243.6m

NZ$249.9m

NZ$255.9m

NZ$261.8m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 3.08%

Est @ 2.77%

Est @ 2.56%

Est @ 2.41%

Est @ 2.3%

Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 5.5%

NZ$130

NZ$198

NZ$136

NZ$162

NZ$176

NZ$172

NZ$168

NZ$163

NZ$159

NZ$154

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$1.6b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$262m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (5.5%– 2.1%) = NZ$7.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$7.9b÷ ( 1 + 5.5%)10= NZ$4.6b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$6.2b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of NZ$7.8, the company appears quite good value at a 44% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Chorus as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Chorus, we've compiled three further aspects you should explore:

  1. Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for Chorus that you need to consider before investing here.

  2. Future Earnings: How does CNU's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NZSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Winnebago Industries' (NYSE:WGO) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Winnebago Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:WGO ) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 28th of...

  • Black AIDS Institute's Grazell Howard Tackles Monkeypox Misinformation

    The Black AIDS Institute is raising important awareness around MPV and how the virus can easily spread.

  • DeSantis takes crusade against ‘woke ideology’ to Pennsylvania, Ohio as he rallies for GOP candidates

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) railed against “woke ideology” and touched on familiar culture war issues like critical race theory (CRT) and the participation of transgender women and girls in sports as he campaigned for Republicans in the key swing states of Pennsylvania and Ohio. DeSantis traveled first to Pittsburgh to campaign for Pennsylvania gubernatorial…

  • BlackRock warns Wall Street watchdog new ESG rule could harm investors

    The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc. warned the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week that its proposed rules aimed at fighting "greenwashing" by fund managers will confuse investors. BlackRock made the claims in a letter filed this week in response to a SEC May proposal to stamp out unfounded claims by funds about their environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) credentials. The rules also aim to create more standardization around ESG disclosures.

  • Yup, it’s plenty hot out there, Fresno. When may we see relief from triple-digit heat?

    The normal afternoon high for Aug. 20 is about 96 degrees. Today will be much hotter.

  • Artemis launch: Celebrity appearances by Chris Evans, Jack Black, Keke Palmer, Josh Groban

    NASA's Artemis I rocket isn't a celebrity, but it's getting the star-studded treatment. Some special guest stars will be part of the live coverage

  • The Oil Surplus Could Persist. Expect Prices to Fall

    Brent crude could average less than $100 a barrel in 2023. Plus, investment newsletter commentary on the housing market, Moderna and BioNTech, the S&P 500, and Berkshire Hathaway’s latest buys.

  • Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate

    Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon chose former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate Friday in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House. “Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities and improve our economy,” Dixon said in a statement.

  • Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill

    The White House is ramping up efforts to tout the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the effort to refurbish roads, bridges and airports and reduce emissions. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will go on a four-day, six-state tour starting Tuesday, visiting Florida, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Ohio, Nevada and New Hampshire to talk up the infrastructure law. Buttigieg will tout grants approved in the November 2021 infrastructure law including $12 million for the Port of Tampa, $20 million to help complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection and expand capacity for dual access to Union Pacific Railroad and Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail lines and $24.5 million reconstruct roadways and pathways connecting to a major amusement park in Ohio.

  • Tesla Continues to Perform Despite Headwinds

    The EV maker had another record quarter of vehicle sales

  • Oil Prices Have Been Falling. Why It’s Time to Buy Oil Stocks.

    Oil companies are minting money, and as long as crude prices don’t fall too much further, the rally should continue.

  • Will Snowflake Be Worth More Than Alphabet by 2030?

    Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) has taken investors on a wild ride since its IPO in September 2020. The cloud-based data warehousing company went public at $120 per share, then more than doubled on its first trade to $245.

  • ‘Squashed like a bug’: Distressed-bond manager makes a multibillion-dollar options bet against Tesla

    Scott Burg, the chief investment officer of Deer Park Road Management Co, who made the prediction that Tesla would be "squashed like a bug" in a 2020 tweet, bought put options on almost 4.8 million Tesla shares during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing this week, Bloomberg and Barron's reported.

  • 4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

    It's no wonder the S&P 500 and tech-centric Nasdaq Composite fell firmly into bear market territory. For patient investors with an eye for innovation, it's the perfect time to go shopping for growth stocks. The Nasdaq 100 is comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    The pot industry is just getting started, making it the right time to buy these stocks at a discount.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptional Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    These stand-out growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • While shareholders of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

    It's been a soft week for Shopify Inc. ( NYSE:SHOP ) shares, which are down 16%. But that doesn't change the fact that...

  • The Three 'Kings' of High Dividend Yield

    Investors on the hunt for safe dividends should consider the Dividend Kings, a group of just 45 stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. Of the Dividend Kings, three in particular have high yields above 4% and safe dividends. AbbVie Inc. is a pharmaceutical company spun off by Abbott Laboratories in 2013.

  • This Asset Has a 9.62% Yield, Guaranteed

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here’s Why Warren Buffett Loves Oil Giant Occidental Petroleum

    (Bloomberg) -- Famed investor Warren Buffett is steadily snowballing a stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. in what could end up being his biggest-ever acquisition. His Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on Friday won approval to buy as much as 50% of the shares. Some investors believe it’s a step toward a full takeover, which may end up costing more than $50 billion. Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Biden, Three European Leaders Spoke on SundayRecession Fe