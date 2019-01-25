An Intrinsic Calculation For Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Shows It’s 38.05% Undervalued

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Emerald Expositions Events by following the link below.

View our latest analysis for Emerald Expositions Events

Step by step through the calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $124.87 $121.65 $129.42 $137.68 $146.48 Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 6.39% Est @ 6.39% Est @ 6.39% Present Value Discounted @ 10.56% $112.94 $99.53 $95.77 $92.16 $88.68

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$489m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.7%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 10.6%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$146m × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (10.6% – 2.7%) = US$1.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$1.9b ÷ ( 1 + 10.6%)5 = US$1.2b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$1.7b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of $22.58. Compared to the current share price of $13.99, the stock is quite undervalued at a 38% discount to what it is available for right now.

NYSE:EEX Intrinsic Value Export January 25th 19 More

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Emerald Expositions Events as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 10.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.077. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For EEX, there are three important factors you should further research: