An Intrinsic Calculation For GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shows It’s 38.99% Undervalued

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. I will use the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

What’s the value?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $202.00 $280.00 $277.26 $274.55 $271.87 Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -0.98% Est @ -0.98% Est @ -0.98% Present Value Discounted @ 12.49% $179.57 $221.28 $194.79 $171.47 $150.94

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$918m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.9%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 12.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$272m × (1 + 2.9%) ÷ (12.5% – 2.9%) = US$2.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$2.9b ÷ ( 1 + 12.5%)5 = US$1.6b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$2.5b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of $24.98. Relative to the current share price of $15.24, the stock is quite undervalued at a 39% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at GameStop as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 12.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.353. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For GME, I’ve compiled three essential factors you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does GME have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does GME’s growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Are there other high quality stocks you could be holding instead of GME? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

