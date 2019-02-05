Intrinsic Calculation For Greaves Cotton Limited (NSE:GREAVESCOT) Shows Investors Are Overpaying

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Does the February share price for Greaves Cotton Limited (NSE:GREAVESCOT) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Is GREAVESCOT fairly valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹2.01k ₹1.91k ₹1.88k ₹1.85k ₹1.82k Source Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Est @ -1.58% Est @ -1.58% Est @ -1.58% Present Value Discounted @ 13.51% ₹1.77k ₹1.48k ₹1.28k ₹1.11k ₹965.57

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹6.6b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (7.6%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 13.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹1.8b × (1 + 7.6%) ÷ (13.5% – 7.6%) = ₹33b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = ₹33b ÷ ( 1 + 13.5%)5 = ₹17b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is ₹24b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of ₹99.62. Relative to the current share price of ₹122, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Greaves Cotton as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 13.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.