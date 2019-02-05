Intrinsic Calculation For Greaves Cotton Limited (NSE:GREAVESCOT) Shows Investors Are Overpaying

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!
Does the February share price for Greaves Cotton Limited (NSE:GREAVESCOT) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.
Check out our latest analysis for Greaves Cotton
Is GREAVESCOT fairly valued?
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.
5-year cash flow estimate
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Levered FCF (₹, Millions)
|₹2.01k
|₹1.91k
|₹1.88k
|₹1.85k
|₹1.82k
|Source
|Analyst x1
|Analyst x2
|Est @ -1.58%
|Est @ -1.58%
|Est @ -1.58%
|Present Value Discounted @ 13.51%
|₹1.77k
|₹1.48k
|₹1.28k
|₹1.11k
|₹965.57
Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹6.6b
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (7.6%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 13.5%.
Terminal Value (TV) = FCF2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹1.8b × (1 + 7.6%) ÷ (13.5% – 7.6%) = ₹33b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = ₹33b ÷ ( 1 + 13.5%)5 = ₹17b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is ₹24b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of ₹99.62. Relative to the current share price of ₹122, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.
Important assumptions
I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Greaves Cotton as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 13.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For GREAVESCOT, I’ve compiled three key factors you should further research:
- Financial Health: Does GREAVESCOT have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk.
- Future Earnings: How does GREAVESCOT’s growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
- Other High Quality Alternatives: Are there other high quality stocks you could be holding instead of GREAVESCOT? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow for every stock on the NSE every 6 hours. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.
To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.
The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.