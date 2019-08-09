An Intrinsic Calculation For The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Suggests It's 26% Undervalued

How far off is The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Greenbrier Companies

Step by step through the calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $93.0m $95.9m $98.7m $101.6m $104.5m $107.5m $110.5m $113.5m $116.7m $119.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ 3.1% Est @ 2.99% Est @ 2.91% Est @ 2.86% Est @ 2.82% Est @ 2.79% Est @ 2.77% Est @ 2.76% Est @ 2.75% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 10.86% $83.9 $78.0 $72.5 $67.3 $62.4 $57.9 $53.7 $49.8 $46.1 $42.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= $614.4m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.7%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10.9%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$120m × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (10.9% – 2.7%) = US$1.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = $US$1.5b ÷ ( 1 + 10.9%)10 = $540.77m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is $1.16b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of $35.56. Relative to the current share price of $26.48, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 26% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

NYSE:GBX Intrinsic value, August 9th 2019 More

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Greenbrier Companies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.363. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.