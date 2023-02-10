An Intrinsic Calculation For Hardide plc (LON:HDD) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

How far off is Hardide plc (LON:HDD) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) -UK£400.0k UK£300.0k UK£462.9k UK£640.6k UK£814.8k UK£972.7k UK£1.11m UK£1.22m UK£1.31m UK£1.38m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 54.32% Est @ 38.37% Est @ 27.20% Est @ 19.39% Est @ 13.91% Est @ 10.09% Est @ 7.40% Est @ 5.53% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% -UK£0.4 UK£0.3 UK£0.4 UK£0.5 UK£0.5 UK£0.6 UK£0.6 UK£0.6 UK£0.6 UK£0.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£4.2m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£1.4m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (9.0%– 1.2%) = UK£18m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£18m÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= UK£7.5m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£12m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.1, the company appears quite undervalued at a 32% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hardide as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.130. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Hardide

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Hardide, there are three additional aspects you should further examine:

