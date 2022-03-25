An Intrinsic Calculation For Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Suggests It's 27% Undervalued

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Huazhu Group

The calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions)

CN¥2.27b

CN¥3.84b

CN¥5.41b

CN¥6.49b

CN¥7.14b

CN¥7.62b

CN¥8.02b

CN¥8.36b

CN¥8.66b

CN¥8.93b

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x4

Analyst x4

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 6.73%

Est @ 5.29%

Est @ 4.28%

Est @ 3.57%

Est @ 3.08%

Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0%

CN¥2.1k

CN¥3.2k

CN¥4.2k

CN¥4.6k

CN¥4.6k

CN¥4.5k

CN¥4.4k

CN¥4.2k

CN¥4.0k

CN¥3.8k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥40b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥8.9b× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (9.0%– 1.9%) = CN¥128b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥128b÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= CN¥54b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥93b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$32.9, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 27% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Huazhu Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.443. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Huazhu Group, we've put together three additional items you should explore:

  1. Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Huazhu Group you should know about.

  2. Future Earnings: How does HTHT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

