Intrinsic Calculation For II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shows Investors Are Overpaying

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not December 2018 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for II-VI by following the link below.

View our latest analysis for II-VI

What’s the value?

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $62.48 $105.18 $119.48 $135.73 $154.19 Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 13.6% Est @ 13.6% Est @ 13.6% Present Value Discounted @ 11.8% $55.89 $84.15 $85.51 $86.88 $88.29

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$401m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.9%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 11.8%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$154m × (1 + 2.9%) ÷ (11.8% – 2.9%) = US$1.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$1.8b ÷ ( 1 + 11.8%)5 = US$1.0b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$1.4b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of $22.46. Compared to the current share price of $29.58, the stock is quite expensive at the time of writing.

NasdaqGS:IIVI Intrinsic Value Export December 25th 18 More

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at II-VI as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 11.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.255. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For IIVI, there are three pertinent factors you should look at: