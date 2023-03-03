An Intrinsic Calculation For KATEK SE (ETR:KTEK) Suggests It's 47% Undervalued

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Key Insights

  • KATEK's estimated fair value is €26.66 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • KATEK's €14.25 share price signals that it might be 47% undervalued

  • KATEK's peers are currently trading at a premium of 56% on average

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of KATEK SE (ETR:KTEK) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

See our latest analysis for KATEK

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (€, Millions)

€34.0m

€31.0m

€29.1m

€27.9m

€27.1m

€26.6m

€26.2m

€26.0m

€25.8m

€25.8m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x2

Analyst x2

Est @ -5.99%

Est @ -4.14%

Est @ -2.85%

Est @ -1.95%

Est @ -1.32%

Est @ -0.87%

Est @ -0.56%

Est @ -0.35%

Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 7.8%

€31.5

€26.6

€23.2

€20.7

€18.6

€17.0

€15.5

€14.3

€13.2

€12.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €193m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €26m× (1 + 0.2%) ÷ (7.8%– 0.2%) = €339m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €339m÷ ( 1 + 7.8%)10= €160m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €353m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €14.3, the company appears quite good value at a 47% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at KATEK as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.282. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for KATEK

Strength

  • Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

  • No major weaknesses identified for KTEK.

Opportunity

  • Expected to breakeven next year.

  • Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

  • Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

  • Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For KATEK, we've put together three important elements you should consider:

  1. Risks: For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for KATEK that you should be aware of.

  2. Future Earnings: How does KTEK's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every German stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Multiple Headwinds Pressured Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Stock in Q4

    Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Small Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTSX returned 6.27%, Advisor Class fund APDSX posted a return of 6.31%, and Institutional Class fund APHSX returned 6.38%, compared to a […]

  • Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Porvair plc's (LON:PRV) Stock?

    Most readers would already be aware that Porvair's (LON:PRV) stock increased significantly by 17% over the past three...

  • Investors in Marston's (LON:MARS) have unfortunately lost 56% over the last five years

    Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big...

  • Does i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Arrow Announces RCE-3 Well Update

    RCE-3 producing from the C7-A and the C7 Stringer Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - Arrow Exploration Corp. (AIM: AXL) (TSXV: AXL) ("Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Rio Cravo Este-3 well ("RCE-3"), an appraisal / development well on the Tapir Block in the Llanos Basin of Colombia.RCE-3The RCE-3 well was spud on February 8, 2023 and reached target depth on February 16, 2023. RCE-3 targeted ...

  • UK mine plan pits enthusiasts against environmentalists

    In the 37 years since the last coal pit closed in Whitehaven, the once-proud mining town on northwest England's remote Cumbrian coast has hit on hard times."There are very few families around the Whitehaven area that wouldn't have had somebody that's been down the pits, even though the last one closed nearly 40 years ago."

  • Several Tailwinds Supported Schlumberger Limited (SLB) in Q4

    Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Value Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund outperformed the Russell 1000 Value Index. Its Investor Class fund ARTLX returned 14.04%, Advisor Class fund APDLX posted a return of 14.14%, and Institutional Class […]

  • Energy providers prepare for Hunt to extend bill support - live updates

    Energy companies are reportedly preparing to amend bills as they expect Jeremy Hunt to keep the Government’s support package at £2,500 a year.

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi banned from Indian stock market

    India's market regulator says they were involved in share price manipulation.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • This Dividend Growth Stock Seemed Stable, But Just Suspended Its Payouts

    It can be tempting to think that because a company has a strong track record of paying and increasing dividends the trend will continue. A great example of that is what happened with Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) in February. Healthcare Services' business centers around housekeeping and dining services it offers to healthcare facilities.

  • Zoom Abruptly Fires President Greg Tomb ‘Without Cause’

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. abruptly terminated the employment of President Greg Tomb, a former Google executive who had only started at the videoconferencing company in June. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage UnitsSorry, Twitter. E

  • ‘We are heading down’: Leon Cooperman warns that stocks could plunge 22% from here — he’s using these 2 stocks for protection

    For those pining for the year’s early bull run to pick up steam again, take heed. One well-known investing sage thinks that is completely unlikely to happen. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman thinks the S&P 500 is about to slip by 22% from here while also anticipating the US economy gets dragged down into a recession. “I think QT, Fed tightening, the high price of oil, or maybe a strong dollar — some combination of these four things creates a recession, and the final bottom of the market will

  • 3 Stocks That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club

    Artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and the metaverse could catapult these companies to trillion-dollar valuations.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Could Be the Next Home Depot

    Decades after Home Depot's rise, another home improvement retailer is building a nationwide presence.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks Billionaires Are Selling in Droves and 1 They Can't Stop Buying

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (née Google), there are two stocks billionaire money managers are dumping and one they're piling into.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 FAANG Stocks, but He Especially Loves This One

    This isn't just Buffett's favorite FAANG stock; it's his favorite stock overall outside of Berkshire Hathaway.