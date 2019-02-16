Intrinsic Calculation For Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Shows Investors Are Overpaying

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

How far off is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, I am going to take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not February 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Masco by following the link below.

Is MAS fairly valued?

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $843.64 $887.03 $898.50 $900.00 $956.00 Source Analyst x10 Analyst x10 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Present Value Discounted @ 13.12% $745.82 $693.25 $620.79 $549.72 $516.22

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$3.1b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 13.1%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$956m × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (13.1% – 2.7%) = US$9.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$9.5b ÷ ( 1 + 13.1%)5 = US$5.1b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$8.2b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of $27.95. Relative to the current share price of $37.18, the stock is quite expensive at the time of writing.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Masco as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 13.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.429. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

