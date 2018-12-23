Intrinsic Calculation For Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) Shows Investors Are Overpaying

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not December 2018 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Meritage Homes by following the link below.

The calculation

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $256.00 $83.60 $95.21 $108.44 $123.50 Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 13.89% Est @ 13.89% Est @ 13.89% Present Value Discounted @ 13.53% $225.50 $64.87 $65.07 $65.28 $65.49

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$486m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.9%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 13.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$123m × (1 + 2.9%) ÷ (13.5% – 2.9%) = US$1.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$1.2b ÷ ( 1 + 13.5%)5 = US$638m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$1.1b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of $28.12. Relative to the current share price of $35, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued at the time of writing.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Meritage Homes as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 13.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.5. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

