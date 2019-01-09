An Intrinsic Calculation For MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) Shows It’s 45.37% Undervalued

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) as an investment opportunity by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

What’s the value?

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) A$16.40 A$22.10 A$26.08 A$30.51 A$35.39 Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 18%, capped from 31.96% Est @ 17%, capped from 31.96% Est @ 16%, capped from 31.96% Present Value Discounted @ 8.55% A$15.11 A$18.75 A$20.39 A$21.97 A$23.48

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= AU$100m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.8%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$35m × (1 + 2.8%) ÷ (8.6% – 2.8%) = AU$629m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = AU$629m ÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)5 = AU$417m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$517m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of A$7.05. Compared to the current share price of A$3.85, the stock is quite undervalued at a 45% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at MNF Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

