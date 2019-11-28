An Intrinsic Calculation For Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR) Suggests It's 28% Undervalued

Does the November share price for Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Is Motorpoint Group fairly valued?
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|Levered FCF (£, Millions)
|UK£13.7m
|UK£17.0m
|UK£20.0m
|UK£22.0m
|UK£23.7m
|UK£25.0m
|UK£26.1m
|UK£27.0m
|UK£27.8m
|UK£28.4m
|Growth Rate Estimate Source
|Analyst x1
|Analyst x1
|Analyst x1
|Est @ 10.25%
|Est @ 7.54%
|Est @ 5.65%
|Est @ 4.32%
|Est @ 3.39%
|Est @ 2.74%
|Est @ 2.29%
|Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4%
|UK£12.6
|UK£14.5
|UK£15.7
|UK£16.0
|UK£15.9
|UK£15.5
|UK£14.9
|UK£14.2
|UK£13.5
|UK£12.7
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£145m
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.4%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£28m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ 8.4%– 1.2%) = UK£402m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£402m÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10= UK£180m
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£325m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£2.6, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 28% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Motorpoint Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.076. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For Motorpoint Group, I've put together three additional factors you should further research:
