An Intrinsic Calculation For Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Suggests It's 47% Undervalued

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥223.0m CN¥326.0m CN¥406.5m CN¥479.3m CN¥542.1m CN¥595.1m CN¥639.4m CN¥676.5m CN¥708.0m CN¥735.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 24.71% Est @ 17.89% Est @ 13.12% Est @ 9.78% Est @ 7.44% Est @ 5.80% Est @ 4.65% Est @ 3.85% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 11% CN¥201 CN¥264 CN¥296 CN¥314 CN¥320 CN¥316 CN¥305 CN¥291 CN¥274 CN¥256

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥2.8b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥735m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (11%– 2.0%) = CN¥8.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥8.2b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= CN¥2.8b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥5.7b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$5.6, the company appears quite good value at a 47% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Niu Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.414. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Niu Technologies, we've put together three important factors you should consider:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Niu Technologies , and understanding these should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does NIU's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NASDAQGM every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

