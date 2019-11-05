An Intrinsic Calculation For Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S (STO:NWG) Suggests It's 22% Undervalued

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S (STO:NWG) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (SEK, Millions) kr219.5m kr238.5m kr241.5m kr244.0m kr246.0m kr247.8m kr249.3m kr250.8m kr252.1m kr253.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 1.26% Est @ 1.01% Est @ 0.84% Est @ 0.72% Est @ 0.63% Est @ 0.57% Est @ 0.53% Est @ 0.5% Present Value (SEK, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% kr202 kr202 kr189 kr176 kr163 kr151 kr140 kr130 kr120 kr112

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = kr1.6b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = kr253m× (1 + 0.4%) ÷ 8.6%– 0.4%) = kr3.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= kr3.1b÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= kr1.4b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is kr3.0b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of kr96.5, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 22% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Nordic Waterproofing Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.362. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.