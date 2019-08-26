An Intrinsic Calculation For Oceania Healthcare Limited (NZSE:OCA) Suggests It's 40% Undervalued

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Oceania Healthcare Limited (NZSE:OCA) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching the numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$45.5m NZ$49.4m NZ$52.7m NZ$55.5m NZ$58.0m NZ$60.3m NZ$62.3m NZ$64.3m NZ$66.1m NZ$67.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 11.19% Est @ 8.54% Est @ 6.69% Est @ 5.4% Est @ 4.49% Est @ 3.85% Est @ 3.41% Est @ 3.1% Est @ 2.88% Est @ 2.73% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.62% NZ$42.3 NZ$42.6 NZ$42.3 NZ$41.4 NZ$40.2 NZ$38.8 NZ$37.3 NZ$35.7 NZ$34.1 NZ$32.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= NZ$387.3m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$68m × (1 + 2.4%) ÷ (7.6% – 2.4%) = NZ$1.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = NZ$NZ$1.3b ÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10 = NZ$635.64m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is NZ$1.02b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of NZ$1.68. Compared to the current share price of NZ$1.01, the company appears quite good value at a 40% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Oceania Healthcare as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.881. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.