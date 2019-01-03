An Intrinsic Calculation For Public Joint Stock Company Territorial Generating Company No. 1 (MCX:TGKA) Shows It’s 47.97% Undervalued

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Public Joint Stock Company Territorial Generating Company No. 1 (MCX:TGKA) by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The calculation

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (RUB, Millions) RUB10.18k RUB9.88k RUB7.86k RUB6.09k RUB3.45k Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Present Value Discounted @ 13.41% RUB8.98k RUB7.68k RUB5.39k RUB3.68k RUB1.84k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= RUруб28b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 13.4%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RUруб3.5b × (1 + 7%) ÷ (13.4% – 7%) = RUруб58b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = RUруб58b ÷ ( 1 + 13.4%)5 = RUруб31b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RUруб59b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of RUB0.015. Relative to the current share price of RUB0.0079, the stock is quite good value at a 48% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Territorial Generating Company No. 1 as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 13.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value?