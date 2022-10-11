An Intrinsic Calculation For Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Suggests It's 30% Undervalued

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Pure Storage

Is Pure Storage Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$476.0m

US$524.6m

US$580.4m

US$606.7m

US$629.5m

US$649.7m

US$668.1m

US$685.2m

US$701.5m

US$717.2m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x6

Analyst x6

Analyst x3

Est @ 4.53%

Est @ 3.76%

Est @ 3.21%

Est @ 2.83%

Est @ 2.56%

Est @ 2.38%

Est @ 2.25%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0%

US$445

US$458

US$474

US$463

US$449

US$433

US$417

US$399

US$382

US$365

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$4.3b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$717m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.0%– 1.9%) = US$15b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$15b÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= US$7.4b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$12b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$27.3, the company appears quite undervalued at a 30% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Pure Storage as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.189. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Pure Storage, there are three important aspects you should explore:

  1. Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Pure Storage that you should be aware of before investing here.

  2. Future Earnings: How does PSTG's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NYSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • ‘There Are Many Stocks That Are Already Reflecting a Recession’: Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Names

    Those hoping for the fourth quarter to herald a stock market comeback have been disappointed so far. A late-year rally has yet to properly materialize with the market still factoring further turmoil as the fight against inflation continues and the specter of a recession remains. However, while the prospect of a recession looms, Morgan Stanley’s Investment Management Managing Director Andrew Slimmon points out that many stocks already appear to be taking for granted the likelihood of a recession.

  • If You Invested $5,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Few companies are more famous or have beaten the broader market more consistently than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the large conglomerate that has been run by legendary investor Warren Buffett for decades. Between 1965 and 2021, Berkshire's market value has risen 3,641,613%. During the same period, the S&P 500 has gained 30,209% including dividends, for an annual gain of 10.5%.

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Cannabis could be one of the fastest-growing industries of the decade, but not all weed stocks will be winners.

  • The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’

    Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,” which described the 2008 failure of Lehman Brothers, expects more turmoil in the bond market, in part, because “there is $50 trillion more in world debt today than there was in 2018.” The bond market dwarfs the stock market — both have fallen this year, although the rise in interest rates has been worse for bond investors because of the inverse relationship between rates (yields) and bond prices.

  • 11 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks to Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 11 best pipeline and MLP stocks to buy. If you want to skip our industry primer and head on to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks to Buy. Taking stock of the […]

  • I’m the US chief economist at Vanguard, and here are 5 things investors should consider now amid high inflation

    Altogether, the seasonally adjusted inflation still stood at 8.3% over the past 12 months in August. “High inflation is unlikely to become a permanent feature of the economy,” Aliaga-Diaz assured, adding that “central banks are trying hard to bring it down” though that “may cost them a mild recession.” Instead, Aliaga-Diaz says the best strategy is to look ahead “over medium and long-term horizons,” and that the “odds are that markets will be better than the last few months.”

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks Down 78% to 80% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    In case you haven't noticed, it's been a rough year for Wall Street and everyday investors. Since each of the three major U.S. stock indexes hit their all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, they've all fallen by 22% to 34%, which firmly places them in a bear market. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are a perfect example.

  • 5 Chip Stocks for Investors Who Want to Buy the Dip

    A Cowen analyst says chip stocks are near all-time low valuations after their big drops this year. Several offer solid buying opportunities.

  • Shareholders in Carnival Corporation & (NYSE:CCL) have lost 89%, as stock drops 3.8% this past week

    Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Carnival Corporation...

  • 10 Best Indian Stocks to Buy in USA

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Indian stocks to buy in the USA. If you want to read about some more Indian stocks, go directly to 5 Best Indian Stocks to Buy in USA. Indian companies have taken the stock market in the United States by storm in the past few years, eclipsing even […]

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Stock indexes have slipped into a bear market, and companies are suffering from higher inflation. But the good news is that this is a temporary situation. There are still amazing stocks out there that could boost your portfolio over the long term.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

    The market hammered shares of these stocks into the dirt this year, but some of the world's most successful investors kept on buying.

  • The Fed won't pivot away from its interest rate hikes until one of these 3 things happen

    The Fed is likely to hike interest rates another 75 basis points at its November meeting as it continues to struggle with high inflation readings.

  • $1,000 Invested In These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Fortune

    For a company that sells must-haves like detergent, diapers, and toothpaste, Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) shareholders have to be more than a little disappointed in the stock's 24% tumble from its April high. Case in point: While it's not true for every single year, in most years P&G is the world's biggest advertiser. P&G is often one of a retailer's biggest single wholesalers, which not only allows the company to offer large-quantity discounts, but also means retailers depend heavily on Procter & Gamble's entire family of familiar, well-loved brands to drive foot traffic.

  • The Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at Once

    (Bloomberg) -- Everywhere you turn, the biggest players in the $23.7 trillion US Treasuries market are in retreat.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedFrom Japanese pensions and life insurers to foreign governments and US commercial banks,

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Slipped Today

    The company, which is effecting a rare reverse-stock split, is coping with a period of rising interest rates.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Ford (F) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Ford (F) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Robert Shiller created an index that shows investors’ fear of a stock market crash. Here’s what it’s saying now.

    The 'Crash Confidence Index' is getting bullish as more investors become anxious about their portfolios.