Intrinsic Calculation For Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) Shows Investors Are Overpaying

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not February 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Ramsay Health Care by following the link below.

Is RHC fairly valued?

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) A$413.76 A$584.18 A$567.05 A$540.03 A$624.10 Source Analyst x2 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 15.57% Present Value Discounted @ 8.46% A$381.48 A$496.58 A$444.41 A$390.21 A$415.78

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= AU$2.1b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.3%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$624m × (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.5% – 2.3%) = AU$10b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = AU$10b ÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)5 = AU$6.9b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is AU$9.0b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of A$45.02. Compared to the current share price of A$58.55, the stock is rather overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Ramsay Health Care as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

