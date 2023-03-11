An Intrinsic Calculation For Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Suggests It's 39% Undervalued

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Sensus Healthcare is US$8.65 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$5.29 suggests Sensus Healthcare is potentially 39% undervalued

Analyst price target for SRTS is US$14.90, which is 72% above our fair value estimate

Does the March share price for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$6.99m US$7.28m US$7.54m US$7.78m US$7.99m US$8.20m US$8.40m US$8.59m US$8.79m US$8.98m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 5.10% Est @ 4.19% Est @ 3.56% Est @ 3.11% Est @ 2.80% Est @ 2.58% Est @ 2.43% Est @ 2.32% Est @ 2.24% Est @ 2.19% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% US$6.5 US$6.3 US$6.1 US$5.9 US$5.6 US$5.4 US$5.1 US$4.9 US$4.7 US$4.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$55m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$9.0m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.3%– 2.1%) = US$175m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$175m÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= US$87m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$142m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$5.3, the company appears quite good value at a 39% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Sensus Healthcare as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.879. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Sensus Healthcare

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for SRTS.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Sensus Healthcare, there are three further items you should further research:

Risks: You should be aware of the 3 warning signs for Sensus Healthcare (1 is a bit unpleasant!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does SRTS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

