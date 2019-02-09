An Intrinsic Calculation For Systemair AB (publ) (STO:SYSR) Shows It’s 25.56% Undervalued

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Does the February share price for Systemair AB (publ) (STO:SYSR) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not February 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Systemair by following the link below.

The calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (SEK, Millions) SEK113.50 SEK400.68 SEK493.12 SEK534.11 SEK578.51 Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 8.31% Est @ 8.31% Present Value Discounted @ 8.09% SEK105.01 SEK342.97 SEK390.51 SEK391.33 SEK392.15

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= kr1.6b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 0.4%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = kr579m × (1 + 0.4%) ÷ (8.1% – 0.4%) = kr7.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = kr7.6b ÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)5 = kr5.1b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is kr6.8b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of SEK130.17. Compared to the current share price of SEK96.9, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 26% discount to what it is available for right now.

OM:SYSR Intrinsic Value Export February 9th 19 More

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Systemair as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For SYSR, I’ve put together three pertinent factors you should further examine: