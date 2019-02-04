An Intrinsic Calculation For Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) Shows It’s 30.65% Undervalued

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. I will use the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

What’s the value?

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $247.85 $241.10 $276.69 $317.53 $364.39 Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 14.76% Est @ 14.76% Est @ 14.76% Present Value Discounted @ 12.18% $220.93 $191.58 $195.98 $200.48 $205.09

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$1.0b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 12.2%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$364m × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (12.2% – 2.7%) = US$4.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$4.0b ÷ ( 1 + 12.2%)5 = US$2.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$3.2b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of $27.32. Relative to the current share price of $18.95, the stock is quite undervalued at a 31% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Taylor Morrison Home as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 12.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.3. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company.