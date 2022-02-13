An Intrinsic Calculation For Vector Limited (NZSE:VCT) Suggests It's 41% Undervalued

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Vector Limited (NZSE:VCT) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's the estimated valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$61.2m NZ$93.3m NZ$128.0m NZ$162.1m NZ$193.3m NZ$220.6m NZ$243.7m NZ$263.1m NZ$279.3m NZ$293.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 73.81% Est @ 52.28% Est @ 37.21% Est @ 26.66% Est @ 19.27% Est @ 14.1% Est @ 10.48% Est @ 7.95% Est @ 6.18% Est @ 4.94% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 5.4% NZ$58.1 NZ$83.9 NZ$109 NZ$131 NZ$148 NZ$161 NZ$168 NZ$172 NZ$174 NZ$173

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$1.4b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$293m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (5.4%– 2.0%) = NZ$8.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$8.8b÷ ( 1 + 5.4%)10= NZ$5.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$6.6b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of NZ$3.9, the company appears quite good value at a 41% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Vector as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Vector, we've compiled three additional elements you should explore:

