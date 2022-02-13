An Intrinsic Calculation For Vector Limited (NZSE:VCT) Suggests It's 41% Undervalued

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Vector Limited (NZSE:VCT) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Vector

What's the estimated valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions)

NZ$61.2m

NZ$93.3m

NZ$128.0m

NZ$162.1m

NZ$193.3m

NZ$220.6m

NZ$243.7m

NZ$263.1m

NZ$279.3m

NZ$293.1m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ 73.81%

Est @ 52.28%

Est @ 37.21%

Est @ 26.66%

Est @ 19.27%

Est @ 14.1%

Est @ 10.48%

Est @ 7.95%

Est @ 6.18%

Est @ 4.94%

Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 5.4%

NZ$58.1

NZ$83.9

NZ$109

NZ$131

NZ$148

NZ$161

NZ$168

NZ$172

NZ$174

NZ$173

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$1.4b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$293m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (5.4%– 2.0%) = NZ$8.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$8.8b÷ ( 1 + 5.4%)10= NZ$5.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$6.6b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of NZ$3.9, the company appears quite good value at a 41% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Vector as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Vector, we've compiled three additional elements you should explore:

  1. Risks: We feel that you should assess the 3 warning signs for Vector (2 make us uncomfortable!) we've flagged before making an investment in the company.

  2. Future Earnings: How does VCT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every New Zealander stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Top 100 Banks Leading the US in 2022

    When it comes to choosing a bank, you have plenty of options. You may elect to bank with a national bank so that you can easily access your funds and get in-person customer service no matter where you...

  • Lamprell plc's (LON:LAM) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 99% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Lamprell plc ( LON:LAM ) by projecting its future cash...

  • Are DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of DZS Inc. ( NASDAQ:DZSI...

  • Andreessen’s Dixon Spies Riches in Web3. Others See ‘Rubbish’

    (Bloomberg) -- For Andreessen Horowitz’s Chris Dixon, there are billions of dollars at stake in the blockchain-based future of the internet known as web3. But even as the venture capitalist charms his investors with dreams of what this next stage could bring, his vision relies on an untested premise — chiefly, the presumption that if you build it, everyone will come. Will they, though?Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies Fr

  • 10 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Fortune 500 stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now. The Fortune 500 list consists of the largest public and private companies from the United States, ranked by annual revenues, […]

  • Man lynched by villagers over blasphemy allegation in Pakistan - police

    A mob lynched a man because he had allegedly burnt pages of Muslim holy book the Koran in central Pakistan and dozens of people have been arrested, police and officials said on Sunday. Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered action against the mob and any police who acted an onlookers to the killing. The mob gathered at a mosque on Saturday night after the son of its prayer leader announced that he had spotted the man burning pages of the holy book, police official Munawar Hussain told Reuters.

  • How to Clean Every Part of Your Dryer - It's Simple!

    When it comes to home maintenance and cleaning, one of the most neglected appliances is the clothes dryer. Outside of discarding the lint from the dryer lint trap (which you should always do, by the way), cleaning your dryer may not seem like an important thing to do, but for the functionality of your dryer, as well as your personal safety, it matters.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Etsy Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Here Is Another Stock Pick That Warren Buffett Nailed During the Pandemic

    Buffett took some criticism for selling a bunch of stocks during the pandemic. But he made a bunch of smart moves as well.

  • Want $5,000 in Passive Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    Investing in equal parts of Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) gives an investor an average dividend yield of 5.8% and exposure to different sectors of the economy. Scott Levine (Rio Tinto): With a market cap of nearly $130 billion, Rio Tinto is one of the largest mining stocks available to investors.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    Don't miss out on these superb investment opportunities just because some pundit tells you this is the time to focus on so-called value stocks.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become a force to be reckoned with. Not many companies can boast that their signature product or service has become a verb: "Google it." Beyond search, Alphabet is a leader in digital advertising, smartphone operating systems led by Android, and cloud computing with its fast-growing Google Cloud.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Portfolio: Top 6 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 6 stock picks of Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ackman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Portfolio: Top 3 Stock Picks. William Albert “Bill” Ackman is a renowned hedge fund manager […]

  • Want $10,000 in Yearly Dividend Income? Invest $97,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    While there are a lot of ways to build wealth on Wall Street, putting your money to work in dividend stocks is among the most effective. The first ultra-high-yield dividend stock you can buy hand over fist if you want a mountain of annual dividend income is Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY).

  • A Wave of Bankruptcies and Foreclosures Appears to be Building

    A perfect storm of COVID-related economic issues mixed with inflation and a stay-at-home workforce is bearing down on small businesses and real estate investors. Don’t wait to take evasive action.

  • The Chip Shortage Will Linger. These 4 Stocks Are a Good Way to Stay Protected.

    Shortages could linger for longer than the optimists think.The big problem: a dearth of new production capacity.

  • Here's My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

    Value stocks have been on a pretty good run the last two years, outperforming growth stocks. For the one-year period ended Feb. 9, value stocks have returned 17%, while growth stocks have returned 11.4%, as measured by the Russell 1000 Value and Growth indexes, respectively. Of course, the market goes in cycles, and growth stocks have beaten value stocks over the long term, generally speaking.