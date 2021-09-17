An Intrinsic Calculation For Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT) Suggests It's 25% Undervalued

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$5.30m AU$7.20m AU$8.65m AU$9.92m AU$11.0m AU$11.9m AU$12.7m AU$13.3m AU$13.8m AU$14.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 20.17% Est @ 14.69% Est @ 10.86% Est @ 8.18% Est @ 6.3% Est @ 4.99% Est @ 4.07% Est @ 3.42% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% AU$4.9 AU$6.1 AU$6.7 AU$7.0 AU$7.2 AU$7.1 AU$6.9 AU$6.7 AU$6.4 AU$6.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$64m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$14m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (9.0%– 1.9%) = AU$207m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$207m÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= AU$88m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$152m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.4, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 25% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Vmoto as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.492. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Vmoto, we've compiled three important items you should further research:

