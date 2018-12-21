Intrinsic Calculation For William Demant Holding A/S (CPH:WDH) Shows Investors Are Overpaying

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of William Demant Holding A/S (CPH:WDH) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not December 2018 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for William Demant Holding by following the link below.

The calculation

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (DKK, Millions) DKK2.03k DKK2.16k DKK2.46k DKK2.69k DKK2.96k Source Analyst x13 Analyst x12 Analyst x5 Analyst x3 Est @ 9.94% Present Value Discounted @ 8.11% DKK1.88k DKK1.84k DKK1.94k DKK1.97k DKK2.00k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ø9.6b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.6%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ø3.0b × (1 + 0.6%) ÷ (8.1% – 0.6%) = ø39b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = ø39b ÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)5 = ø27b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is ø36b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of DKK143.76. Compared to the current share price of DKK187.5, the stock is quite expensive at the time of writing.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at William Demant Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For WDH, I’ve put together three pertinent aspects you should look at:

Financial Health: Does WDH have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does WDH’s growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Are there other high quality stocks you could be holding instead of WDH? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

