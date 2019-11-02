Introducing AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), The Stock That Dropped 30% In The Last Five Years

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 30% over a half decade. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 27% over the last twelve months. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 19% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

While the share price declined over five years, AMC Networks actually managed to increase EPS by an average of 21% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Because of the sharp contrast between the EPS growth rate and the share price growth, we're inclined to look to other metrics to understand the changing market sentiment around the stock.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 6.4% a year in the five year period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

AMC Networks is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels.

A Different Perspective

AMC Networks shareholders are down 27% for the year, but the market itself is up 14%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7.0% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Of course AMC Networks may not be the best stock to buy.

