Introducing Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO), The Stock That Tanked 84%

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO); the share price is down a whopping 84% in the last twelve months. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Because Arlo Technologies hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 30% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Because Arlo Technologies is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In just one year Arlo Technologies saw its revenue fall by 10%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 84%. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Arlo Technologies stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Given that the market gained 1.2% in the last year, Arlo Technologies shareholders might be miffed that they lost 84%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 25%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Arlo Technologies by clicking this link.

