Introducing Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME), The Stock That Slid 51% In The Last Five Years

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example, after five long years the Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) share price is a whole 51% lower. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 25%. Even worse, it's down 16% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Given that Atlantic American didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last half decade, Atlantic American saw its revenue increase by 4.1% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. This lacklustre growth has no doubt fueled the loss of 13% per year, in that time. We'd want to see proof that future revenue growth is likely to be significantly stronger before getting too interested in Atlantic American. However, it's possible too many in the market will ignore it, and there may be an opportunity if it starts to recover down the track.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:AAME Income Statement April 20th 2020 More

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Atlantic American shareholders are down 25% for the year (even including dividends) . Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 0.8%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 13% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Atlantic American (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

