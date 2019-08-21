Introducing Attendo (STO:ATT), The Stock That Slid 52% In The Last Three Years

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term Attendo AB (publ) (STO:ATT) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 52% in three years, versus a market return of about 25%. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 47% in a year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 17% in the last three months.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Attendo saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 18% per year, over the last three years. This change in EPS is reasonably close to the 21% average annual decrease in the share price. So it seems that investor expectations of the company are staying pretty steady, despite the disappointment. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

OM:ATT Past and Future Earnings, August 21st 2019 More

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Attendo's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Attendo the TSR over the last 3 years was -49%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Attendo shareholders took a loss of 47%, including dividends. In contrast the market gained about 1.8%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 20% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

